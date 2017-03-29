Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy has proved he’s the real leader of the pack after winning his third husky racing championship.

Alfie Blyth-Russell took gold in the junior division of the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain Aviemore Sled Dog Rally.

The 11-year-old, who lives with mum Sophie and dad Dougie in Macclesfield, raced on a metal rig led by husky, Khaleesi.

It is the third time in four years the Tytherington School student has taken the championship which is held at Aviemore in Scotland.

Proud mum Sophie said: “It is an incredible achievement for Alfie.

“He started racing when he was eight and won the title in his first year and again the year after. He came second last year and has now retained the title.”

“In previous years Alfie has raced one of our older more experienced dogs, but we decided to take a gamble and pair him with one of the pups.

“It was a risk because Khaleesi, who is only 15 months old, could do anything, or nothing, but she was amazing and they stormed to victory.”

The season, which runs from October to March, is now over. Next season Alfie will move into a higher division with children aged 12 to 16.

Sophie said: “He’ll be up against older competitors, so it’s going to be a lot harder, and he’ll be using two dogs instead of one.

“Whatever happens, as long as he keeps enjoying it, that’s what counts.”

The family have 12 huskies, including four pups from the same litter, which also includes Khaleesi, who is named after a character in Game of Thrones.

Alfie was inspired to take up the sport by his proud parents, who also mush competitively.

Sophie said: “Dougie and I have been racing for many years. It’s a great family hobby.

“Most weekends in the season we all jump in the van and head off all over the country. At some meetings you have 60 groups all with lots of dogs. It’s fantastic fun.

”Alfie has grown up with huskies. They are like his brothers and sisters.”

Sophie praised his school for allowing Alfie to pursue his hobby,

She said: “Mr Botwe and his teachers have been great about allowing his some flexibility.

“His mates are used to it now and anyone who finds out is really interested in learning about what he gets up to.”

Now the racing season has finished Alfie is back playing with his friends at Tytherington Junior FC.