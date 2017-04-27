Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kids of all abilities can enjoy a fantastic new outdoor play area thanks to Macclesfield Beer Festival.

The Beer Festival Committee – which is counting down the days until the next event on May 5 and 6 – has donated the proceeds of last year’s festival to Park Lane Special School.

The money has been used to fund an artificial surface at the school’s play area, which means children with wheelchairs can use the equipment in all weathers.

Lorraine Warmer, headteacher, said: “We would like to say thank-you to the organisers and supporters of Macclesfield Beer Festival. It’s going to be a huge benefit for the children. Previously, when it got muddy, it was difficult for children in wheelchairs to use. Now we have the artificial surface they can go out and play even if it’s been wet the night before.”

The new surface, which cost £20,000, was installed over the Easter holidays.

Ben Whitely, from Macclesfield Round Table, which organises the festival, said it was fantastic to be able to see the great work being done with proceeds from the festival.

He said: “The proceeds of this year’s festival will go to the Seashell Trust and, like Park Lane School, they plan to build an outdoor recreational area for a students to enjoy.”

The 23rd Macclesfield Beer Festival takes place at Macclesfield Rugby Club. Tickets for each day are £10 from Macclesfield BeerFestival.org.