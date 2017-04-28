Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free school, a historic footpath and a new shopfront have been named winners of this year’s Macclesfield Civic Awards.

The gongs were presented by Macclesfield Civic Society for good design and preservation or enhancement of the character of the town.

This year’s winners were: Massey’s jewellers on Market Place by D J Massey & Son; Step Hill by Cheshire East Highways and ANSA; and Fermain Academy on Beswick Street.

There were also commendations for: Park Lane Underpass by Macclesfield Brick Project; South Park improvements and pond clearance by S:Park and ANSA; Scissors on Samuel Street; Townley Street Hall by Macclesfield United Reform Church; Macclesfield Waters Public Artworks by Cheshire East Regeneration Team and Glassball; and Barnaby Festival and parade by Barnaby Festival.org and Macclesfield Community ArtSpace.

Keith Smith, chairman of the Macclesfield Civic Society, said: “We are really pleased with the wide range of nominations this years.

“Housing usually dominates the awards but this year we’ve have public art, shop front and a school in the mix.”