Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenager Nell Jones has been named as latest victim of the devastating terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

The 14-year-old’s death was confirmed by her school on Wednesday morning – 36 hours after friends and family launched a desperate search to find her.

Nell, who was from Goostrey, near Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre in Macclesfield, is believed to have been at the Ariana Grande concert with friend, Freya Lewis, also 14, who was seriously injured in the blast.

Denis Oliver, headteacher at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive and Sixth Form, described Nell as a ‘very bright’ and ‘popular’ student.

He also confirmed that Freya is now stable in hospital following ten and a half hours in surgery. It is thought her life was saved by a couple who gave her CPR outside the venue.

Hilarious, delightful, and possibly the world's biggest Corrie fan. Martyn Hett confirmed as dead after Manchester Arena terror attack

A statement from the school read: “It is with great sadness that we reflect on the loss of Nell Jones from our school community. It has now been confirmed that Nell lost her life in the Manchester bombing on Monday evening.

“Nell’s family have been searching for her since the incident in the hope that they would find her being cared for in hospital. Unfortunately, the police have now confirmed that Nell died at the scene.

“We have now informed the whole of the school community through assemblies in which the students and their teachers reflected together on memories of Nell and shared their grief together.

They took this selfie in Manchester before going to the Arena to pick up their daughter. Now they've been confirmed dead.

“We are all devastated by the loss and as a school community we must now come to terms with what has happened. Nell was a very bright and popular student.”

The Year 9’s form tutor David Wheeler says it feels as though her peers have ‘lost a sister, not a classmate’.

He said: “Nell was a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive. Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate.”

Mr Oliver said that over the coming days they will be offering everyone the opportunity to share their memories of Nell, and that the school body was being supported professionally.

He added: “The wellbeing of all of the children within our close school community is now our number one priority.

“I have met with Mr and Mrs Jones this morning and offered our sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at our school. I cannot imagine the loss they must feel.

“Nell’s family are devastated by the news and have asked that they be allowed to come to terms with their loss in private.”

Freya’s dad Nick Lewis said: “Our situation is impossible to describe, but the amazing support that everyone has shown us has been breathtaking. After ten and a half hours in surgery she is stable. The staff at the hospital have been incredible.

“Freya has been sewn, bolted, drilled and bandaged back together. It is going to be a long climb but we are on the first step. We really know how much you all care.

“Our priority now is to concentrate on our children and to make sense of what has happened. We have some very personal conversations to have with people we had never met until what seems just a few hours ago and thank you feels so inadequate.

“We are working closely with the Freya’s school and are therefore asking for everyone to please respect our privacy as a family.”