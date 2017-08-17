Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shimeka Yi achieved a fantastic A*AA in her A Levels.

Eighteen-year-old Shimeka, who lives on Ken Walk, Macclesfield, studied maths, further maths and physics.

She will now go on to study Civil Engineering with a year in industry at the University of Sheffield.

Shimeka, who is a student at Abbey College in Manchester, said: “I am very excited for the future now and cannot wait to start university.”

Abbey College principal Liz Elam added: “Shimeka is a very bright student and we couldn’t be happier for her. She will make a great engineer as she the ability to be highly successful. We wish her all the best in her future.”