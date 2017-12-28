Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of Macclesfield children have proven they are the best little helpers Santa could wish for - spreading Christmas cheer and raising a whopping £70,000 for charity.

While most kids’ attention was on what presents they will get, children in Macclesfield exemplified the true Christmas spirit.

More than 8,000 children dressed as Elves for the annual East Cheshire Hospice Elf Run, collecting sponsorship from friends and family and raising an estimated £70,000 for the Macclesfield hospice.

Lisa Ball, hospice community fundraiser, said: “We would like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Elf Run. This year more people than ever have taken part. We still have lots of counting to do but we think we have hit the £70,000 mark which is just outstanding. Children across Macclesfield have well and truly entered into the Christmas spirit.”

More than 30 schools, community groups and clubs took part in the event.

The money raised will go towards the running costs of the Millbank Drive hospice, which supports adults with life-limiting illnesses.

Katherine Dumbleton, from Upton Priory, said more than 400 children took part in the event, which was made more special with the snow. She said: “They had lots of fun and it was nice to see children of all ages getting active for a good cause. Our children and families raised an amazing £2828.09 in very generous donations. We are very proud and humbled by the generosity people have shown at this time of year.”

In addition to the fun run, hundreds of children went out into the community to spread Christmas cheer, performing at concerts and donating toys for children less fortunate than themselves.

James Cash, headteacher at Hurdsfield Primary, said pupils entertained shoppers in Tesco and residents at Harry Lawson Court with Christmas songs. He said: “I’m incredibly proud to be the headteacher of our school. The children and teachers have worked tremendously hard over the last few weeks to ensure all of the events have run smoothly.”

Children from Ash Grove Academy entertained shoppers at the Grosvenor Centre by singing Christmas Carols, while pupils from Bosley Primary School packed up 43 shoeboxes which were sent out as part of the Operation Christmas Child appeal. They also took part in a Narnia-themed Christingle service at Bosley St Mary’s church, raising money for the Children’s Society.

The groups that took part were:

1st Sutton Cubs; 24th Macclesfield Cubs; 8th Macclesfield Beavers; Adlington Primary School; All Hallows RC High School; Ash Grove Primary School; Bollinbrook C E (Aided) Primary School; Bollington Pre-School; Bosley St Mary’s Primary School; Chelford Pre-School; Christ the King Pre School; Fallibroome Academy; Footprints Day Nursery; Hurdsfield School; Ivy Bank County Primary School; Macclesfield Academy; Macclesfield Day Nursery; Macclesfield Harriers and Athletics Club; Macclesfield Town Ladies Football Club; Marlborough Primary School; Marton & District CE (Aided) Primary School; Ninas Montessori Nursery; Park Lane School; Pollyanna’s Day Nursery; Prestbury C of E Primary School; Prestbury Youth Club; Rainow Primary School; Sutton St James Preschool; The King’s School; The Lifestyle Service; Upton Priory School and Whirley County Primary School.