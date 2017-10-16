Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A row has ignited over plans to introduce the first four-storey building to a village.

Mirasa Sovereign Ltd wants to build a pair of rooftop apartments on the top of Sovereign House, an empty office block in Poynton.

Plans have already been cleared for two of the floors to be converted into 10 apartments with balconies and plans have also been put forward to convert the ground floor of the building, which is on London Road South, into a new veterinary surgery.

But Poynton Town Council is opposing plans to create two apartments on the roof of the three-storey building which it claims would dominate the village.

Sovereign House has been empty for a number of years.

The town council has consulted over what to do with it as part of its neighbourhood plan and even floated the idea of converting it into apartments.

But the rooftop additions are a step too far for councillors.

In its formal response to the proposals, the council branded the development ‘unneighbourly’ because of its size, design and position.

Coun Laurence Clarke, chair of the planning committee, said: “We felt the scheme would be unduly dominant and affect the privacy of nearby properties on London Road South, Queensway and Abbey Court.

“We also expressed concern that there will be inadequate parking spaces for the planned ten flats in Sovereign House and the proposed vets surgery on the ground floor, and it will have an adverse impact on the view of the listed St George’s church nearby.

“But ultimately councillors argued that the height of the proposed building is not in keeping with Poynton where there are currently no four storey buildings.”

Each apartment would have two bedrooms. The developers plans would mean creating a brand new structure surrounded by a balcony and patio area. The existing telecommunication masts and equipment currently there will be relocated.

Planning agent Emery disputed claims the new fourth floor would have a negative impact.

It said: “...given the site’s location at a gateway entrance to Poynton District Centre, it is considered that the greater height of the building compared to its neighbours would be an attractive feature, adding variation in the local surroundings and providing a distinctive and attractive feature in this gateway location.”

The rooftop apartment plans and proposals for the vets will be heard by Cheshire East’s planning committee at a later date.