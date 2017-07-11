Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wayne Rooney is planning to move from his Prestbury home to a new purpose-built £10million country mansion closer to Merseyside.

The record-breaking Manchester United and England striker this week rejoined his boyhood club Everton.

It’s been revealed he and Coleen are ready to move home.

They are buying a soon-to-be built six-bedroom house in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

It is a 30-minute drive from their current home in Prestbury and just 30 miles from Everton’s Finch Farm training ground.

Plans show the house, which is being built on the site of a demolished farm, will boast stables for 15 horses, a six-car garage and an orangery.

On the lower ground floor is a TV room, snooker room, bar, wine store, cinema, gym, jacuzzi, swimming pool, plunge pool, steam room, and two lifts to other floors.

There is also underground access to the stables and garage, and two bedrooms.

The main entrance and reception halls, kitchen, dining room, family room, study and library are on the ground floor.

Four bedrooms and bathrooms, including the master, are situated on the first floor and mezzanine level.

In addition, it is understood the grounds of the stunning secluded development near Knutsford will have space for a mini golf course. There is also a “manege”, area for training and riding horses.

Wayne and Coleen, both 31, and their children Kai, seven, Klay, four and Kit, one, have been happy in their £6 million Prestbury home, where they have lived for the past 12 years.

But Coleen was left shaken after an attempted burglary at the house last August.

She previously said it caused her “sleepless nights”, adding: “I fear for my children playing outside on their own.”

The secluded new property is down a long, private driveway.