A rocking horse has been beautifully restored thanks to a community furniture project.

The wooden horse was bought more than 40 years ago by Michael Knight for his daughter but as the years went by, the horse was put away and left as his children grew up, so was never restored to its original glory.

Michael saw the work of furniture restorer Steve Brownrigg who restores items for the Cheshire Streetwise Community Furniture Reuse Project. Steve displayed items from the project at the Treacle Market in Macclesfield.

Michael thought about how much his daughter had enjoyed the rocking horse and approached Steve to ask him to take it on as a restoration project for his grandaughter Poppy.

Steve agreed and set about preparing the wood for being restored, repainted and varnished.

Michael ordered the new saddle for the horse and Steve started the transformation.

Now the horse has been lovingly restored and is being enjoyed by Michael’s grandaughter.

Maggie Falconer, from Cheshire Streetwise, said: “I think you will agree the result is outstanding. He has done a great job.

“This is another lovely restoration for our community furniture project. We are dedicated to reusing furniture and preventing additional items going into landfill.

“The horse took pride of place in our new shop on Sunderland Street for one week only and was then delivered, free of course, to Michael’s grandaughter. She already loves her new horse.”

Cheshire Streetwise CIC supports homeless people and its furniture reuse project takes donations of unwanted furniture to give to families in need. The project also sells items at its shops on Sunderland Street and Gilchrist Avenue.

In the next few weeks Maggie and her team are starting workshops for people to have a go at furniture restoration.

Maggie said: “If you fancy doing some restoring or using shabby chic chalk paint, please get in touch and we’ll put your name on the list. It will have to be first come, first served. They are free to attend and we will let you know the dates as soon as possible.”

The workshops will be held at Gilchrist Avenue on Saturday mornings, from 10am to midday.

Any queries email info@cheshirestreetwise.co.uk.