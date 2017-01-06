Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rock singer collected more than a tonne of donations to help foodbanks and homeless charities.

Ally Dickaty, who performs with rock band The Virginmarys, embarked on a seven-date trip round the UK on his ‘People Help the People’ project.

Instead of buying tickets or paying cash on the door, Ally asked for a minimum of £5 worth of tinned food per person.

The charity gigs followed on from his solo acoustic gig in aid of the Silklife Foodbank at the King Edward Street Chapel earlier this year.

Ally said: “We played seven shows in seven days to raise food and awareness of poverty and homelessness in our communities. We’ve travelled close to a thousand miles and must have raised well over a ton of food for local foodbanks, as well as bags of clothes and cash donations for homeless charities.

“We’ve been welcomed with nothing but warmth everywhere and have had an amazing time doing it."

“We’ve seen lots of happy and teary eyes and met loads of cool people who don’t have it all but give it all nevertheless.

“I’m well proud of what we’ve achieved together and everyone who’s been involved and supported us along the way.”

