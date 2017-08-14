Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ROCK concert will raise funds for ‘reminiscence pods’ at a care home to help residents take a trip down memory lane.

Residents at Belong care home in Macclesfield have been taking a step back in time with a special wall feature designed to look like an old steam train carriage. It features a replica window surrounding a screen which displays moving scenery.

It’s one of a number of ‘RemPod’ designs which recreate old scenes including a vintage pub or 50s cinema so residents can imagine bygone times.

It’s thought that they have benefits for people with dementia because it encourages them to reminisce.

The RemPods founder got investment on TV’s Dragons’ Den in 2013.

After seeing the benefits for residents, staff at Belong have been raising funds to buy more pods.

Now Macclesfield Rock band Unfinished Business has offered to perform a concert to raise funds.

The idea for the concert, ‘Rock Against Dementia’, was sparked when Tracy Warhurst, a member of staff at Belong, mentioned the fundraising to her husband Pete, lead singer of Unfinished Business.

Phil Mayer, a support worker at Belong Macclesfield, who has organised many of the events, said: “We’re hoping that the charity concert will raise enough funds to take us over the amount we need to purchase the RemPod cinema equipment and create another therapeutic space for our residents with dementia.

“The spaces are having a marked beneficial effect on those that use them. The equipment creates an environment where our residents feel calm and relaxed and the experience is like going for a day out.

“One person told us that she feels transported to another world when she goes on the train. Afterwards, there’s a notable improvement in her sociability and alertness.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a good crowd at the Rock Against Dementia gig. I encourage people to donate generously because it’s for a really good cause.”

Staff have so far raised more than £3,000 to purchase the RemPod cottage window and they are now close to reaching their £4,000 target to create the 1950s cinema.

Rock Against Dementia at The Queen’s Hotel in Macclesfield on August 12 at 9pm. Unfinished Business will donate their fee and people attending the concert are invited to make a donation.