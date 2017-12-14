Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rock band the Virginmarys have been enjoying a busy few weeks with the launch of a charity single and a successful tour.

The Macclesfield based band, made up by Ally Dickaty on vocals and guitar and drummer Danny Dolan, have been enjoying sell-out gigs after releasing their EP Sitting Ducks in September.

They have done four promotional shows in Liverpool, Brighton, London and Cardiff and the final two gigs are coming up in Leeds and Manchester.

And now this week Ally has launched a charity single he wrote to raise money to combat homelessness. The Christmas song Don’t Let Go raised £1,300 in less than 24 hours for charity Cold Nights.

It follows Ally and Danny’s nationwide food bank campaign last Christmas.

Ally said: “We’ve been busy with the release of the charity single.

“Last Christmas I toured the UK and Ireland to raise food for foodbanks, collecting more than two tonnes of food.

“This year I’ve written a Christmas song to raise money and awareness for homelessness. Everyone deserves food and shelter and a chance to turn things around.”

Visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/allydickaty.