A gas leak which has resulted in roadworks and traffic delays in Macclesfield town centre has finally been found.

Engineers have been working on Park Street for more than a month, after a leak was reported in December.

Cadent Gas, which maintains underground gas pipes in the region, have traced the problem to a section of 1930s piping, at the junction with Sunderland Street.

Work has begun to fix the pipe and should be completed in the next couple of days.

Tests will then be carried out at the end of the week before the road can reopen.

In a Facebook post Cadent Gas wrote: “Using the latest technology, including specialist cameras, our teams have traced the source of unexplained gas readings in the area to this bit of engineering from the 1930s.

“There are a couple of small leaks on the section of pipe, which sits right in the middle of a busy four-way road junction, close to the centre of Macclesfield.

“Our essential work in doing this has meant closing one lane of Park Street, and temporary traffic lights to keep traffic flowing.

“Over the coming days, our engineers will start to repair these leaks. They’ll then carry out checks and, once they’re satisfied all’s OK, will backfill the hole.

“Our thanks to residents, businesses and motorists for bearing with us, as we make sure the gas you buy arrives safely to your home or business.”

The firm was first made aware of the issue on Tuesday, December 5, when a business property reported a leak.

After making the property safe, engineers dug up the major road, erecting temporary traffic lights, which have since caused delays for drivers.

According to Cadent, the nature of the leak has made fixing it extremely difficult and they have thanked residents and commuters for their patience.

Kevin Hegarty, from Cadent said: “As the gas emergency service, we received reports of smells of gas in the area last month and found small readings of gas in the cellar of a property on Park Street.

“We carried out some work to remove the gas and have been working since to locate where that gas was coming from.

“Now we’ve found it, we can repair it and be on our way as soon as possible. We know it’s an inconvenience for people who live in, work in or commute through that area, and we appreciate their patience.”

