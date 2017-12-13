Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are still facing delays in the town centre after a road was closed off due to a gas leak.

Motorists have reported gridlocked streets and delays in town after the road was cordoned off on Park Street in Macclesfield.

Workers closed the road a week ago, on Wednesday, December 6, after reports of a gas leak in a property on the road and it remains in place, with no confirmation how long the work will go on for.

The engineers from Cadent Gas, which maintains underground gas pipes in the region, closed the road in one direction after reports of gas in the cellar of the business premises.

They detected gas in the cellar and dug up the pavement and road to carry out investigations and find out where the gas is coming from.

They have to treat the incident as a ‘gas emergency’ as gas has been detected inside a property.

Engineers have brought in equipment which uses cameras sent down the pipework to investigate.

The road closure is in place from the junction with Sunderland Street for 200 metres along Park Street.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place to allow drivers to get through, but drivers are experiencing delays.

Kevin Hegarty, a spokesman for Cadent Gas, said: “We are continuing to investigate what caused traces of gas to be detected in the cellar of the property in Park Street. Our engineers have removed all traces of gas in there, but still need to find where that gas came from.

“So our focus is now on the pipes which run under Park Street, and this is why the traffic management remains in place for the foreseeable future.

“People may be concerned if they can’t see our engineers but they have been working in the cellar of the property.”

Readers on the Express Facebook page reported delays and complained that they hope the work will not take much longer.

The spokesman said: “It’s not clear yet how long it will take to find where the gas is coming from.

“We thank motorists and residents for bearing with us as we carry out this work to make sure everything is safe.

“Our priority is to find and fix this gas escape, but we know it’s a busy junction and that the work is adding to people’s journey times.

“The traffic lights will be manned for 24 hours while work is carried out.”