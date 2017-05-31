Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"The words people keep using when I talk to them are ‘taken for granted’.

I tell those people there is hope.

People ask me: “What happened to the Tory Party?”

I say that’s why you need a parliament that works, holding government to account, asking awkward questions.

If Mrs May gains her majority, you’ll need an MP who will fight for you, not toe the government line.

People tell me: “We thought we were doing the right things, saving for the future, and now we’re afraid Theresa May is going to take it all.”

I tell them they can change the future for a brighter, more hopeful one.

I’m proud we are fighting a positive campaign.

We can find the money for our NHS and social care through a fair, honest tax rise and not through what they are calling a dementia tax.

We can fund our schools properly, so no school is worse off, so heads don’t have to send begging letters or choose which subjects won’t have a teacher next year.

We can keep our ties to the EU, keep us in the single market so our business doesn’t have to suffer from Brexit and keep sharing research and science funding so we don’t lose out on opportunity.

We want our economy growing to settle the deficit, green so it’s sustainable, built on quality education so we are ready for high-tech careers, rewarding small businesses and protecting people’s savings and retirement.

And that’s why more and more Macclesfield people say they’re voting for the Liberal Democrats.

After the attack in Manchester my thoughts are with victims and families. But also, I’m inspired by the emergency services and citizens of Manchester rising to the occasion with love not anger. I’ve got hope."