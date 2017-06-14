Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre bar has closed for refurbishment, its owners have confirmed.

Revolution, pictured, on Mill Street shut its doors earlier this month.

Revolution Bars Group Plc said it has offered bar staff jobs at its other branches during the revamp.

It is claimed the bar will reopen but no exact date has been set.

When contacted by the Express a spokesman for Revolution Bars Group Plc said: “We have temporarily closed our Macclesfield site for refurbishment.

“All staff have been offered relocation to other branches of Revolution during the refresh.

“We look forward to re-opening our doors and welcoming our guests back, following completion later this year.”