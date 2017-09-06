Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A reunion of young people who joined an intrepid overland trip to Turkey 50 years ago is set to take place.

The event will take place at Christ Church in Macclesfield on the anniversary of the three week tour to biblical sites which saw the coaches they were travelling in broke down, one catch fire and the party narrowly miss a major earthquake.

Nobody came to any harm, but families back home were so worried a question was asked in Parliament.

John Hayden, who led the group as a young curate at Christ Church in 1967, said: “Fifty years ago crossing the Austrian border into former Yugoslavia and on into Turkey was driving into another world.

“Very few roads were tarmac and were in such a poor state that the coaches gradually collapsed, so both had to be scrapped”.

Now 76 and living in Hoylake on the Wirral, Bishop John Hayden says memories of the trip are still vivid: “It would be good to meet up after all these years and discover how such an experience changed people’s attitudes”.

Following an appeal reported in the Macclesfield Express group members made contact and The Roe-naissance Project offered to host the 50th anniversary reunion at the church.

The Rt Rev Hayden will show photographs and memorabilia from 2-4pm on Saturday, September 9.

It is just one of the activities happening in Macclesfield’s Georgian church as part of Heritage Open Days.

Two other clergymen from Christ Church will also be visiting and are looking forward to seeing old faces.

Canon Brian Reeve was vicar from 1968 - 1974 and is now based in Stone. Robin Hazlehurst was curate from 1968 -1971 and now lives in Ramsbottom, Bury.

The church has not been used for regular worship for more than 30 years but remains consecrated.

The building is open to all on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September as part of national Heritage Open Days and anyone connected with Christ Church in the 1960s and early 70s is particularly welcome from 2-4pm on Saturday. There is an Animal Hunt and other free activities for children (age 5+ years) with artist Helen Wright from 11am-3pm on Sunday.

The Roe-naissance Project is working to find a new life for Christ Church in partnership with The Churches Conservation Trust who care for the building.