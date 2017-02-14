Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget the Olympics and the Tour of Britain, the return of the town’s annual pancake race is sure to get pulses racing once again.

The Macclesfield Pancake Race attracts hundreds of spectators as teams of four run a relay down the length of Mill Street while tossing a pancake.

This year the event takes place during lunchtime on Tuesday, February 28, and organisers are calling for businesses, community groups and residents to gather a team together and take part and help raise as much money as possible for ECHO – the official charity of East Cheshire NHS Trust, which runs Macclesfield Hospital.

Fiona Doorey, fundraising manager for ECHO, said: “ECHO has now been running Macclesfield’s annual pancake race for three years and I’m delighted to say it has gone from strength to strength.

“This year’s event should be bigger and better than ever, so we want as many local businesses and organisations as possible to enter and we’re hoping for a good crowd to turn out on the day.

“Our thanks goes to the local businesses who will be at the race selling refreshments on the day – all will be donating profits raised to ECHO.

“The pancake race is a great, fun way to bring the community together and raise funds for important local NHS services at the same time.”

With the first race at 11am the event is expect to last until about 1pm, which means participants can take part during an extended lunch hour.

Any funds raised for ECHO go towards providing the most up-to-date equipment, pioneering treatment and staff development – all to improve direct patient care, both at Macclesfield Hospital and in other local community healthcare services.

A number of prizes will be on offer – including a prize for best fancy dress – and local radio station Silk FM will be on hand to compere and keep the crowds entertained.

While fancy dress is not compulsory, it is actively encouraged as fun and wacky costumes are a staple fixture of the pancake race. Registration costs £20 and takes place outside the town hall at 10am.

There is no sponsorship limit, but participants are encouraged to raise as much sponsorship as they can.

To register or for more information about the event call 01625 661184 or email ecntstaff.comms@nhs.net.