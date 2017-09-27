Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A RESTAURANT could face fines of up to £120,000 after immigration officers found six illegal workers during a raid.

The enforcement officers were acting on intelligence received when they visited The Viceroy Indian restaurant in Bollington and found six men from Bangladesh working illegally.

This included four men aged between 25 and 42 who had overstayed their visas, a 27-year-old who had entered the country illegally, and a 36-year-old who was found to be a failed asylum seeker. All the men were detained while steps are taken to remove them from the UK, apart from the 36-year-old, who was released and ordered to report to Immigration Enforcement regularly while his case is progressed.

The business was served a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a fine of up to £20,000 per illegal worker will be imposed unless bosses can show they did not know the men were working illegally and demonstrate that they took steps to check the men had permission to work in the UK, such as asking to see a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

Karen McDonough, head of the Merseyside Immigration Enforcement team, said: “This is a clear warning to those in Cheshire abusing our immigration laws that, wherever you are in the country, our dedicated and well-resourced teams will find you. Using illegal labour is not victimless crime; it cheats the taxpayer, undercuts honest employers and means legitimate job seekers are denied employment opportunities. It also exploits some of society’s most vulnerable people.

“I urge anyone with specific and detailed information about suspected immigration abuse to get in touch.”

The raid at the Viceroy, on Ingersley Road, Bollington, was at 7pm on Saturday, September 9.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties. It includes a tool to help employers check if someone has the right to work in the UK.

When the Express contacted the restaurant, no-one was available for comment.