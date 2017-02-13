Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are up in arms over plans for a holiday park in a rural idyll.

Rotunda Roundhouses Limited has submitted plans to build 12 eco lodges on land off Coppice Road in Poynton.

The firm’s boss, Philip Kay, claims the ‘innovative’ scheme would bring a boost to tourism and the local economy.

But 14 neighbouring residents and Poynton Town Council disagree.

Councillors want the plans refused because of the potential impact on the green belt and their fears of an ‘unacceptable increase’ in traffic along Coppice Road and Park Lane.

(Photo: Google Earth)

In comments made on the Cheshire East Council’s planning portal Jennifer Brown, of Coppice Road, feared the development ‘would destroy the natural beauty of the area’ and ‘opens up the door to future development’.

Another concern, from Ruth Howard, also of Coppice Road, was the impact of holidaymakers.

She said: “Those using such a development may wish to hold barbecues and parties which may cause noise and disturbance and would adversely affect those living in the area.”

There were also fears over flooding and the impact on the local sewerage system, which one homeowner claimed would ‘inflict more misery’ on residents.

As well as the 12 lodges, there would be a reception building, waterside shelter by a small lake on the site and parking.

The proposals include one full time job and three part-time positions.

Mr Kay, who runs Hazel Grove-based Rotunda Roundhouses, has urged residents and councillors to meet with him so he can lay out his vision.

He said: “Being eco-friendly with the materials we use, working with the landscape and protecting wildlife are all at the heart of what we do.

“I can understand residents concerns, and accept that change is difficult, but this is an innovative scheme and a great opportunity to boost visitors to the area. It will also create jobs.

“I am confident that there will be no impact on the area in terms of the land, traffic, drains or noise.

“We have successfully built these lodges in the green belt in other parts of the country.

“I would encourage people to be forward-thinking and came and see what we are doing or visit rotunda.co.uk”