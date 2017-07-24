Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are up in arms about plans to build 32 new homes off the back of a cul-de-sac.

Eccleston Homes Ltd is proposing to build the small estate on land off Moss Lane, with access through Moss Chase.

But residents complain it will cause serious problems for them.

The development will back onto the land earmarked for the South Macclesfield Development Area (SMDA), a masterplan for 950 homes, a primary school, supermarket and link road.

The Eccleston proposals include a pedestrian and cycle link to the future SMDA development.

The scheme involves seven two-bed houses, seven three bed semi-detached houses, three three-bed detached houses and 15 four-bed detached houses.

Almost a third of the development – 10 mews houses – will be affordable housing.

The application is expected to be decided at the Cheshire East Council’s Northern Planning Committee in August by councillors who are likely to look closely at protests by some neighbours.

In comments published on the council’s planning portal Alfred Pemberton, of Moss Chase, said the design is not in keeping with the current estate and believes the site should act as a buffer between the existing and proposed SMDA proposals.

Tracy Lomas, of Moss Lane, described the scheme as ‘an accident waiting to happen’ adding: “The number of cars that this extension would bring to Moss Chase will inevitably cause road traffic accidents and could involve hitting a child, a number of which play on the street, including my ten year old son.

“Moss Lane is already far too busy and this development would add greater weight of traffic. Access should not be through Moss Chase.”

John Rayner, of Moss Lane, described the density of housing proposed as ‘oppressive’.

However, the plans did get some support from Macclesfield Civic Society, a group which promotes sensitive and appropriate new developments.

Keith Smith, the group’s secretary, welcomed the amount of affordable housing in the scheme, hailing it as ‘an example for other developers to follow’.

In the plans Eccleston Homes said trees and hedgerows, as well as an open water course separate the site from the wider agricultural land where the SMDA will be.