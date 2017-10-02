Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have been left baffled after their community garden was vandalised over night.

People living on Blakelow Road, Macclesfield, have created an unofficial community garden on a grass verge, which had previously been left unattended.

Over the past two years they have scattered wild flower seeds, weeded the area and planted four fruit trees.

But William Davies, who lives on Blakelow Road, was shocked to discover the fruit trees have been cut down overnight, with no apparent reason why.

William, who planted the trees, said: “Why would anyone do this?

“Different people have been tending to this edge for two years and this year the trees have had apples on for the first time.

“Someone cut these down in a professional manner. The verge has brought pleasure to many and flowers during the spring and summer. It’s a public area which we have made an effort to look a bit nicer, I have no idea why someone would do this. There’s no way it could be an accident.”

William says the trees were cut down and neatly laid next to their stumps some time between 6.30pm on Thursday, September 28, and 7.30am on Friday, September 29.

He added: “I’m quite upset about it and can’t see why anyone would have done it.

“It isn’t causing any problems, it’s a public area.

“I’ve not gone to the police because it’s just a few fruit trees, but I think it’s awful that someone would go along with a lopper and cut every single one down.”