A 24-year-old woman had to be rescued after falling while climbing at Windgather Rocks.

The woman suffered back and shoulder injuries after falling about three metres at the popular climbing spot near Kettleshulme.

The accident happened shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, June 14.

Buxton Mount Rescue Team and two ambulances attended the scene and the woman, from Sussex, was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital for further treatment. Roger Bennett, from Buxton Mountain Rescue, said Kinder Scout Mountain Rescue, which was training in the area, also attended. He said: “The casualty is believed to have been leading a route known as The Rib, Vs 5a, when she fell from the first block on the undercut.

“After treatment the lady was placed on a stretcher for the short carry down to the road where the ambulance was waiting. The casualty was then transported to a specialist trauma hospital in Manchester.”

A spokeswoman for North West Air Ambulance said: “We received reports that someone had fallen. Two ambulances attended the scene. A female patient was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital with major trauma.”