Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extraordinary search and rescue dog has been honoured with an ‘animal OBE’ for his devotion to duty.

Bryn has been given a PDSA Order of Merit in recognition of his role working for Cheshire

Fire and Rescue Service and UK’s International Search and Rescue Team.

The Border Collie, who retired last year, was deployed in some of the world’s most challenging regions, including the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011 and earthquake in Nepal in 2015.

He was also involved in building collapses, missing person searches and gas explosions throughout the UK including the Bosley mill disaster in 2015.

His handler Steve Buckley said: “Bryn has been a dedicated and exemplary search dog throughout his career.

“He never wavered from his mission and those working with him had complete faith in his detection skills.

“His skills have been used to set training standards across the world.

“Dogs like Bryn only come along once in a lifetime and I’m incredibly lucky to have worked beside him for the past 11 years.

“Receiving the PDSA Order of Merit is a fitting end to his distinguished career. I am so proud of him.”