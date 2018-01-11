Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home has been placed in special measures after it was given a rating of ‘inadequate’ following its last inspection.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the Weston Park Care Home, on Moss Lane in Macclesfield, in October last year.

In their report, published in December, inspectors found there were multiple breaches of the Health and Social Care Act, as well as failures in safety and leadership.

This latest verdict means that management could be prevented from operating their service if significant improvements are not made.

In their report, the inspectors said: “At this inspection we found the provider had not taken responsive action in order to keep people safe.

“Individual risks to people were not always managed safely. We found there were widespread and serious shortfalls in this area and the registered provider remained in breach of this regulation.”

Inspectors were also concerned with staffing levels, noting that the home often relied on agency staff to cover existing shortfalls.

They also found that recruitment procedures were not always being followed, meaning there was a risk that unsuitable people were being hired.

Inspectors also said the home was not respond ing to individual patient’s needs and preferences in an effective way - despite this having been brought up at the previous inspection earlier in the year.

In their report, they said: “At this inspection we found that there was a continued failure to maintain an accurate and complete record in respect of each service user.

“We reviewed people’s care records and found they did not always contain the information needed to support people safely and appropriately.”

Inspectors also criticised the home’s management after finding shortfalls in the safe administration of medicines.

In one case, inspectors found that one patient hadn’t received 19 out of their prescribed 42 doses of medication.

A spokesperson for Weston Park said: “Weston Park has made significant progress since the inspection in September, we continue to work closely with the Local Authority, Clinical Commissioning Group and CQC to ensure we continue to improve the quality of the service.”