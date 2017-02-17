Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A reggae-loving gran has become a worldwide hit with her radio show.

Trisha Napier, 66, aka ‘Empress T’, presents her show every Thursday night on Canalside Radio 102.8FM.

It has gone from strength to strength since launching in August last year and built up an army of avid listeners as far away as Africa, Australia and even the birthplace of reggae – Jamaica.

Trish, who lives on Buxton Road, Macclesfield, has even got a fan club in Sierra Leone.

Trish has been volunteering at the Bollington-based radio station for seven years before being unleashed on air.

She said the response had been ‘beyond her wildest imagination’.

She said: “I was badgering the guys to let me do a reggae show but I don’t think any of us expected it to be so massive. It’s gone through the roof.

“I’m not like your typical reggae DJ. I’m a white grandma who presents in a very English style, but that doesn’t seem to matter to listeners, they love my passion, my knowledge and my selection of tunes.

“They even gave me my name ‘Empress T’.”

Trish grew up in north London listening to reggae with her family. She has been hooked every since and shared her love of music with her three children and six grandchildren.

And now she is taking her reggae show on the road with a special fundraising event at the Masonic Hall in Macclesfield on Friday, March 3.

She wants to collect some cash for Macclesfield Hospital’s Neonatal Unit, which recently saved the life of Trish’s granddaughter.

Trish, a retired retail worker, said: “Little Darcy was born eight weeks premature in October. It was a frightening time because she couldn’t breathe on her own.

“She was treated at the unit. The team were so dedicated, not only to young Darcy and my daughter Alex, but to all the babies going through their care. They do struggle for funding when discussing this with one of the nurses – so as a massive thank you for all their work, I’ve decided to put two of my favourite things together – reggae music and a party.

“Everyone will be made very much welcome on the night, whatever your age and music taste. We want the night to be fun for everyone, with a huge donation back to the unit at the hospital.”

Entry is £5 on the door from 7.30pm.