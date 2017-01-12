Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of runners and walkers hit the roads to raise more than £4,000 for charity.

More than 235 people – including Macclesfield MP David Rutley and Bollington Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Williams – turned out for the sixth Bollington Fun Run, organised to raise money to aid development in the Middle East through the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD).

The course started and finished at St Gregory’s Parish Hall on Wellington Road, Bollington, and took participants along the Middlewood Way, Tinkers Clough and Macclesfield Canal.

It was designed to be as inclusive as possible and included three different route lengths for participants of different abilities, including walkers. The full course was 4.5 miles.

Chris Pimblott, CAFOD co-ordinator, said: “The dreadful situation in The Middle East has not ceased to be headline news over the past 12 months and each day we hear of more human misery caused by the conflicts that have been raging there for over six years.

“The work that CAFOD and other aid agencies does in the area is vital.”

Over the last three years the charity has helped raise over £14,000 to help people in Gaza, Syria and Iraq.