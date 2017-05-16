Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A RECORD number of runners took part in Bollington’s fell race.

There were 332 people in the Three Peaks Fell Race, sponsored by Bollington Brewing Co, making it the biggest event in its nine-year history.

Seasoned fell racers competed alongside novice runners in the 9km race, which starts and finishes at the brewery on Adlington Road. They scaled Kerridge Hill, White Nancy and Nab Head before a descent back to the village in cool, clear conditions ideal for racing.

Simon Harding, from Macclesfield Harriers, was the first over the line for the third time in the history of the race, while Alice Swift, from Chorlton, Manchester, claimed the women’s top spot.

Participants enjoyed chilli courtesy of the team at the Vale Inn nearby – one of three pubs run by Bollington Brewing Co – as well as an ale brewed specially for the event.

Andy Skelhorn, race organiser, said: “It’s great to see the race is growing and attracting a really broad spectrum of runners. Almost half of those who competed didn’t belong to a running club, which shows it is a really accessible event that challenges people of all different levels of experience.”