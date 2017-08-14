Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents will have a rare opportunity to see a bomb from the Second World War after it was recovered from the bottom of a loch.

The ‘bouncing bomb’ is being kept at the East Cheshire Sub Aqua Club after six of its members helped recover it last month.

Now visitors will have the unique opportunity to see the bomb – which is one of two highballs raised from Loch Striven – at Macclesfield headquarters before it is donated to museum in Suffolk.

Kevin Phillips, ECSAC diving officer and part of the team that recovered bombs in July, said: “There are only two of these bombs, out of the water, in the world. Both are going down south so this is a rare opportunity for people here to see them.”

The bombs were among more than 200 highballs which were left at the bottom of Loch Striven since they were tested by the Royal Navy 75 years ago.

(Image: Henry Paisey)

Macclesfield club members Mark Paisley, Loz Broome, Henry Paisey, Ken Burrows, Fred Santos and Kevin Phillips were all drafted in to help with the mission to recover the bombs. It began with a series of exploratory dives to identify which highballs were suitable for recovery, before Royal Navy divers then attached specialist lifting equipment to the heavy metal bombs, which were then winched out of the water.

The bombs, which are inactive, were then packed ready for transport in wet tanks containing a special salt-water solution to prevent them from corroding.

Kevin added: “This has been under the sea for 74 years, so we have to be very careful.

“It will have to be kept wet for a long time until the PH can balance out. It’s being stored very carefully before we take it down to Suffolk.”

Visitors are invited to go along to the club house on Lower Bank Street on Wednesday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 30, to see the bomb and hear how the team of intrepid divers recovered them. It will also be an opportunity to learn more about the history of the bombs, which were designed by Sir Barnes Wallace to use against warships and also appeared in the film The Dambusters.

Tickets cost £5 and includes food on the night.

Proceeds will be put towards the cost of restoring the bomb. The doors open at 7.30pm with the presentation at 8pm. Email highball@ecsac.org.uk for tickets.