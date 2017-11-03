Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dad from Macclesfield had to look twice when he spotted a rare cloud formation in the skies above Macclesfield.

Carlos Hyland, 42, of Park Lane, took this picture of a ‘fallstreak’ as he was walking near Macclesfield College. The atmospheric phenomenon, which looks like a brush streak through a blanket of cloud, forms when temperatures are below freezing, but water droplets in the clouds have yet to freeze due to a lack of ice particles.

Dad of one Carlos said he was thrilled to be able to capture the rare cloud formation on his phone.

He said: “It’s something that doesn’t happen very often, it has to have a perfect amount of moisture in the air and temperature for it to form.

“I was really happy to get a picture of it and just wanted to share it in case anyone else looked up and saw it too.”

Carlos says his passion for cloud photography has developed over the past few months, spurred on by his recovery from addiction. He said: “I’ve been clean and sober for six years now and I find myself looking up at the skies and noticing them in a way I’ve never could have done before. It’s great for me to have something to focus on that I feel very passionate about.”