Volunteers are appealing for more help from the community to bring a historic park back to life.

South Park has seen investment in its lake – known locally as Ryles Pool – and a new fitness zone in recent years.

But volunteers with S:Park, a community interest company (CIC), believe a new pavilion is the next step in its transformation.

Pete Thompson, a director with S:Park, said that while Cheshire East Council has invested in the 1920s treasure, the project has stalled and needs community help.

He said: “The pavilion, which dates back to the 1970s, is not very welcoming. It is hardly open because it is not fit for purpose and has suffered from vandalism. The council’s feasibility study concluded that it needs to be rebuilt. But that will costs money, a lot of money.

“S:Park played a big role in getting money for the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), working with the council, so that approach may be needed again.

“If there was significant support from the community the project could get going again.

“S:Park is only a small group of volunteers who meet once a month. We need more help to drive the project forward, particularly someone who can help with fundraising and helping with grant and funding applications.”

Mr Thompson, a dad of two, said a new pavilion could pave the way for investment in the small golf course in the park.

There is already ‘pitch and putt’ course within South Park, but there is currently no means to rent the equipment to play.

He said: “It would be great to have a venue where you could hire clubs, tennis rackets or table tennis equipment, but that all depends on the pavilion. South Park is the best park in town. It’s beautiful.”

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said there is insufficient funds to restore the pavilion.

He said: “The council is pleased to have seen around £400,000 invested in South Park recently to improve sports and recreation facilities and to finance a huge clean-up operation to de-silt the lake, cut back trees and improve water quality.

“While the council acknowledges that the existing pavilion is in need of replacement, there are currently insufficient funds available to be able to restore the pavilion as part of this current programme of works.

“The viability of the pitch and putt course is dependent on a usable pavilion which can be staffed up and, while the council aspires to achieve these ambitions in the long term, there are no immediate plans to do so.

“We would like to thank S:Park for their continued support for South Park and the excellent work that they do, and the council is keen to continue our work with them.”