Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic pub is installing cameras in its car park to clampdown on abuse.

The Legh Arms in Prestbury, which is owned by Robinsons, wants to employ ParkingEye to run a car park management system.

The system – which is used elsewhere in the area including Macclesfield Hospital and Waters Green doctors surgery, – uses automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) to monitor the entrance and exit of vehicles.

The car park, off The Village, has 26 bays.

In planning documents submitted to Cheshire East Council, ParkingEye said: “The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users.”

“There is currently no system on site managing the car park and so our client does not want the car park open to misuse otherwise it would mean that spaces are not always available for people using the pub and restaurant and the other amenities that this building provides.” The grade II listed pub’s main planning issue is the impact of the cameras and signs on the historical building, some of which dates back to the 16th century.