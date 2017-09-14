Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The pride of the Macclesfield sports community have been named on the shortlist for the borough’s leisure awards.

Sports stars and volunteers from leisure organisations in the town are on the shortlist for the 2017 Everybody Awards.

Those shortlisted include Sian Heslop from Macclesfield Harriers in the Young Sports Achiever of the Year category, with Rick Simpson from Space4Autism in Macclesfield and Andy Martin from Poynton’s swimming club in the Volunteer of the Year category.

There are two Macclesfield nominees in the Young Volunteer of the Year category - Yasmin Crawford from Kings School for trampolining and cheerleading and Jasmine Wrenn from Sylk Dance Academy.

Pauline Lynch from Macclesfield Harriers is in the running for the Coach of the Year award and Macclesfield Boys Boxing Club is up for Club of the Year.

Sylk Dance Academy and the South and East Macmillan Information and Support Service are listed in the Health & Wellbeing Award category.

Amy Mayers, from Sylk Dance Academy, said: “I am very excited for Sylk Dance Academy to be nominated and thank everyone for their support in getting us to where we are today.”

Everybody Sport and Recreation, a charitable trust established to run public leisure facilities in Cheshire East including leisure centres, received more nominations than ever before, with 140 nominations across 37 sports.

The awards evening will take place on Friday, October 6 at Wrenbury Hall in Nantwich. They will be presented by Jon Winkle, head of marketing at Everybody Sport and Recreation, with former Olympic Silver and double Commonwealth Gold medal competitive swimmer Sharron Davies MBE as keynote speaker.

The evening will recognise inspirational stories from individuals who have demonstrated amazing personal achievements in sport or health as well as announcing this year’s annual Lifetime Achievement award.

Jon Winkle said: “The judges have had a really tough job selecting the winners. We’re all looking forward to hearing their amazing stories on the night and celebrating the great sporting talent and dedication here in Cheshire East.”

For more information including ticket sales, visit everybodyawards.org.uk.