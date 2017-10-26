Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A swanky, Prestbury hotel has gone into administration, more than 60 years after it first opened its doors.

The Bridge Hotel, in The Village, entered into administration on Tuesday, October 24.

However, according to bosses at the 23-room hotel it is business as usual and ‘there is no change’ and the hotel is still open.

A member of staff from the Bridge Hotel said: “We are not looking to close, we are still taking bookings for next year, everything is fine and there is nothing to worry about.”

According to the insolvency firm in charge of the hotel, Moorfields Corporate Recovery, the Bridge will continue trading until a suitable buyer is found.

Arron Kendall, joint administrator, said: “The Bridge hotel has been running since 1952 in the heart of Cheshire, but unfortunately fell into financial difficulties earlier this year.

“The hotel has had a good trading history and would be a good purchase for someone wishing to build on the reputation of the existing hotel.”

Interested parties should contact Darren Morrison on 0207 186 1168 or email dmorrison@moorfieldscr.com.