The youngest generation of a family has continued an ancient tradition by becoming Freemen of the City of York.

Ashleigh and Sam Wadsworth, from Poynton, were admitted to the Guild of Freemen at a special ceremony.

They are the latest generation of Wadsworths to take up the tradition, which is a birthright offered to descendants of the original freemen of the city. Historical records dating back to 1272 show ‘freemen of York’ were craftsmen and merchants who controlled the affairs of the city and implemented a municipal democracy under the rules of the King and collected his taxes. They maintained the city walls and defences and were the first to be called to arms to defend the city.

Ashleigh, 24, and Sam, 22, follow in the footsteps of their dad Ian and granddad Trevor Wadsworth, who both live in Bollington, and great grandfather, John, 94.

Grandmother Margaret Wadsworth, from Bollington, said: “It was a proud moment for the family, especially their great-grandfather John, to see Sam and Ashleigh follow the family tradition which goes back centuries. It keeps the link to the city.”