Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students and staff are celebrating another record breaking year at Poynton High School Sixth Form.

This summer 125 Year 13 students took more than 400 A-Level examinations and have achieved record results across the board, with 10pc of all A-Levels graded A*.

A quarter of all A-Levels were graded at either A or A* and 50pc of all Advanced BTECs being graded at their highest possible grade of Distinction Star.

David Waugh, head Teacher, said: “Once again our students have done themselves, their families and our school, proud. This cohort of students have been amongst the first across the country to study for the newly reformed academic A-Levels and these fabulous results are the culmination of so many hours of dedication and determination.

“With 25% of all our A-Levels being graded as A or A* it represents real life changing opportunities for our students. We have students now going off to study a truly awe inspiring range of courses at our country’s top universities, including medicine, law, dentistry and a vast range of other university courses.

“This is the culmination of many thousands of hours of hard work by our students and staff and I would like to wish all of our students the very best of luck as they move on to the next exciting chapter of their lives. Well done class of 2017!”

Richard Hardman, director of Sixth Form, added: “Our tradition of high academic achievement has continued; it is once again another record breaking year. Students, families, staff and governors are celebrating the successes of their endeavours with 15pc of our students gaining straight A and A* grades in all of their A-Level subjects and more students than ever securing their progression to places at universities across the country.

“The range of universities and courses our students are now progressing to is truly inspiring from University College London to Bristol, from Medicine to Physics, from Ancient History to Art Foundation.”

Among the schools success stories are:

Jack Peacock has achieved 3 A* Grades and is going to read Government and Politics at the London School of Economics; Calum Kendall is going to read Arts and Sciences at University College London after achieving an A* grade and 2 A grades; Joe Parker has successfully gained his place at Nottingham University to read Physics after achieving 3 A* grades; Antonia White, after achieving A*A*A*, is leaving PHS is read Biological Sciences at Cardiff University; Lucy Brissenden achieved 3 A* grades and a Grade A and is going to read Physics at Lancaster University; Kate Robertshaw is starting her next adventure at Birmingham University studying Ancient

History after achieving A*A*AA grades; Matt Ball is leaving PHS to read Medicine after successfully gaining two A* grades and a grade B in his three A-Level subjects; Bradley Lloyd is about to embark on an Advanced Apprenticeship with Greater Manchester Police after gaining his 3 A-Levels ; Alicia Vermeulen is going to read Geography at Leeds University after achieve straight A grades in her A-Level subjects; Chloe Leach is going to Salford University to study Integrated Practice in Learning Disabilities Nursing and Social Care after gaining 4 A-Levels at BBCC grades.