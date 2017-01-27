Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Men in Macclesfield who enjoy pottering in the shed can now enjoy a new community facility.

Age UK Cheshire East launched a community shed project in 2010 to provide a place for men over 50 to meet, make friends and learn new skills such as woodworking.

Now after donations from various organisations the charity has opened a new shed on Henderson Street in Macclesfield which is hoped will attract more users.

The new shed has all the equipment required to use the workshop, enabling members to learn and share skills, and improve their social interaction.

Damon Taylor, chief executive of Age UK Cheshire East, said: “We are extremely proud to open the doors to our brand new shed for older men in Cheshire East.

“We’d like to encourage more men to come to the shed and try it out, you won’t be disappointed.”

The charity has created the new space thanks to funders including the Royal British Legion, the Morrisons Foundation, HSBC, Leigh Trust and Pennycress Trust.

At an event to open the shed, the charity launched its fundraising campaign for the year ahead. The cost of running sheds in Macclesfield and Congleton for one year is at least £50,000 and the charity is asking for support from the community.

MP David Rutley, who unveiled the new shed, said: “I have always been a huge supporter of this initiative and hope that more people will come and use the facilities and that local residents and businesses will provide further funding so it can go from strength to strength.”

Call 01625 660534 or visit ageukce.org.