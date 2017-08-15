Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A runner who is raising money in memory of her sister who died following an epileptic fit has become a poster girl for a sportswear brand in Australia.

A huge poster of Felicity Rankin, from Prestbury, hangs in the Lululemon sportswear store in Sydney as part of the brand’s campaign #runningtruth.

Felicity’s sister, Carla, drowned in the bath after suffering an epileptic fit three years ago when she was just 27, and her family have pledged to raise £1m for Epilepsy Action in her name.

Felicity, who moved to Australia in May with her boyfriend, Dylan Gower, was chosen as an ambassador for Lululemon after signing up for the City2Surf 14k fun run as part her ongoing fundraising efforts.

She was given a branded running kit and took part in a photoshoot for the campaign, which is on display at the Lululemon Bondi Junction store, accompanied by a quote about her sister.

Felicity, 28, said: “I was put forward by a one of the leadership team of the Lululemon Athletica Bondi Junction store after joining the community Friday morning running club.

“I explained that I wanted to run the race for my sister and the charity, Epilepsy Action, back in England and Sophie Moschos decided that she wanted my story to be heard.” Felicity, who works as a producer in a health and wellbeing show in Sydney, added: “Seeing the picture with my quote and Carla’s name on it was overwhelming, the picture is huge. Lululemon has been incredible and has done a fantastic display with the picture next to the reason, and it makes me so proud that #teamcarlarankin is on it – which to me is a huge thanks to every person who has raised money with us and been there for my me and my family.”

Felicity, whose partner Dylan also took part in the race, added: “I already know Carla’s reaction would have been hilarious, she would have said ‘chuffing ‘ell, that’s big!’ – I know she would have absolutely loved it.

“It was on her bucket list to set up a bar in Australia in the future, so the fact that this is the first run I’m doing here and it goes through Sydney, with the afterparty at one of the main bars – Beach Road Hotel in Bondi – is absolutely perfect.”

To sponsor Felicity and Dylan, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Flick-Rankin.