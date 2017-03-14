Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The political lives of long-standing Macclesfield MP Nicholas Winterton and his wife Ann have been documented in a new book by their daughter.

Sir Nicholas Winterton was Macclesfield’s Conservative MP from 1971 until he retired at the 2010 general election. His wife Ann was MP for Congleton.

The outspoken couple - who stepped down after they were investigated for the misuse of tax payers money - remain the longest-serving couple in the history of the House of Commons.

Their daughter Sarah has now has written a book about her parents, named The Wintertons Unmuzzled.

Nicholas, Ann and Sarah, who live in Congleton, will do a book signing at Waterstones on Saturday (March 18).

In the book she celebrates her parents outspoken natures and independence and gives a frank account of life as a backbench MP.

Sir Nicholas Winterton, who was Knighted in 2002 for services to Parliament, said: “Ann and I endeavoured to ensure our constituents never lacked for a voice to speak on their behalf. We hope this memoir reflects our total commitment to two great areas of our country.”