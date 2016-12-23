Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arson probe has been launched after a van was deliberately torched.

Firefighters were called to reports of the blaze on Garden Street, Macclesfield, just after 10pm on December 21.

They found a Boxer van well alight and managed to put it out.

Firefighters then had to check the building nearby.

An investigation found that the fire was started deliberately and police are now investigating.

If you know anything call them on 101 quoting incident 930 of December 21 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.