Officers had a lucky escape after a police car was rammed ‘multiple times’ by a vehicle stolen from Macclesfield.

The dramatic crash happened at around 2am yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 16).

Officers had attempted to stop the driver of a silver Mitsubishi showgun, which had been stolen from Leek Old Road, in Macclesfield.

But instead the driver deliberately reversed into the police car and rammed it multiple times, causing ‘£1,000s worth of damage’ to the vehicle.

The offender then drove off from the scene and the Mitsubishi was later found abandoned on Hollies Lane in Wilmslow.

Officers and sniffer dogs searched the area but were unable to find the driver.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash, police posted photographs of the cars on social media and said the officers were lucky to walk away.

Sergeant Caroline Hurst tweeted the photographs, saying: “Officers very lucky tonight to walk away from this after being deliberately rammed by stolen vehicle.”

The crash happened at the Sommerfield Village roundabout in Wilmslow.

A second police car was also damaged during the incident.

An investigation has now been launched and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Inspector Angela Marinari said: “The offender in this case has not only put officers lives at risk, but they also caused thousands of pounds damage to two police cars, and it will now be left to the public to foot the bill for their stupidity.

“Thankfully on this occasion the officers involved did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the incident; however the consequences could have been far worse and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the people responsible.

“I urge anyone who believes that they may have any information which could assist with the investigation, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Macclesfield.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 39 of 16/1/2018. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.