Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have release CCTV images of a man and woman wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

The pictures come from Aldi in London Road South, Poynton and date back to November 30, last year.

If you can identify them call police on 101 quoting ‘caught on camera appeal February 8’ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.