Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police helicopter searched the area after a break-in at a business.

Officers had reports of a break-in at a commercial premises in Siddington, Macclesfield at 1.30am this morning (Monday, June 17).

A Cheshire Police helicopter was sent out to search the area.

No-one has been caught and police are investigating.

Call 101 with information.