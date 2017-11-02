Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police helicopter is searching for the driver and passenger of a black Audi which has been dumped in Macclesfield.

Cheshire police spotted the ‘suspicious’ looking vehicle driving on the M62, at around 8.20am, this morning.

Losing sight of the car, a police helicopter was then sent out to track it down.

The car was eventually spotted on Somerton Road, in the Weston area of Macclesfield, just after 9.30am, where the driver then dumped it in a bush.

According to the police, the two men then got out of the car and made their getaway on foot.

Police have said that the occupants were last seen heading towards the direction of Ivy Lane.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “A patrol car spotted the black Audi driving on the M62, a helicopter was then sent out to find the car.

“The vehicle was then spotted on Somerton Road, where the driver and passenger then abandoned the car in a hedge.

“Police with dogs and helicopters are now conducting a search of the area.”