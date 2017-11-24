Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called out early this morning to reports of a hole in the road on Moss Lane.

Officers arrived at the junction of Moss Lane and Congleton Road just after 7am.

It is understood that a manhole cover had split, causing a crater in the road.

Road signs have been put up to direct drivers and highway services have put up temporary traffic lights until the issue is fixed.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Officers were called to the scene at 7.04am after a hole was found in the middle of the junction of Moss Lane and the A536.

“As it is a busy road police were called in order to avoid any possible accident at that time of the morning.

“Officers had left the scene by 8.52am and road signs were put in place.”