Police investigating the death of Leanne McKie have appealed for the public’s help to establish her movements before her body was found in a lake.

The mum-of-three, 39, was found in the water at Poynton Park, off London Road North in Poynton, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, say they want to speak to four people who were walking past the area before the body of Leanne, who lived in Wilmslow, was found.

They have also asked for motorists and cyclists with dashcam footage of the area to upload their films to the police website.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, of Cheshire Police, said: “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Leanne’s death is ongoing and we are following a number of enquiries. We are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to Leanne’s death to come forward. In particular we would like to speak to a group of four people who were walking past Poynton Lake in the early hours of Friday 29 September. The group were seen walking along A523, London Road North, towards Stockport at approximately 12.15am.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park between 11.30pm on Thursday, September 28, and 3.30am on Friday, September 29, and witnessed anything suspicious or unusual.

They would also like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen Leanne’s red Mini (reg DA12 DFO) during the same period.

Detective Inspector Waller added: “Leanne was a devoted mum of three young children and a dedicated [police] officer who worked tirelessly to support victims of crime.

“Her family, friends and colleagues have been left totally devastated by her death and she will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 93 of 29/9/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with dashcam footage picturing the A523 between Poynton and Poynton Park, or the A5149 Chester Road towards Wilmslow, between the hours of 11.30pm on Thursday 28 September and 3.30am on Friday 29 September 2017, is urged to upload it here using the reference incident 93 of 29/09/17.

A 43-year-old man arrested in relation to the incident remains in police custody at the current time; he is assisting officers with their enquiries.