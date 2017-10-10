Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A poem inspired by the Manchester terror attacks has been turned into to a charity song.

Trevor Stokes, 50, from Macclesfield, penned the poem ‘Two Cities’ as a tribute to the tragic events at the Manchester Arena.

It has now been developed into a song to raise some money for the UK Solidarity Fund – set up by the British Red Cross to help victims of terrorism and their families.

But writing the poem has also reawakened Trevor’s dormant creative talent and he has used the process to cope with the death of his beloved wife Sharon, who died suddenly in March last year after a short illness.

Trevor, who lives on Buxton Road with his son Harry, 16, said: “I have written poetry and short stories since I was young and been published. After getting married, starting our family and work commitments I stopped writing. But I picked up the pen again after Sharon died.

"Writing has really helped me start to explore my emotions and come to terms with the loss. My poem about the terror attacks came out of that. In that sense it is dedicated to Sharon, who was an amazing person. She was a lovely, loving, local girl whose life was cut short.

“Many people will know her from her work as a nurse at the Macclesfield Hospital and Woodlands Care home.”

The idea of turning the poem into a song came from Trevor’s dad Harry, formerly of Macclesfield who now lives in Stevenage.

Trevor, a sales director for a fashion brand, said: “My dad started working with a Stevenage band called Dakota Smile on putting the poem to music. Tragically, the events at London’s Borough Market shortly after the Manchester bombing resulted in me reworking it, so ‘Two Cities’ was born as a defiant tribute to the spirit of those affected by the events in the north and south of the country.

“Whilst these events happened a number of months ago, it’s important to remember that for those lives affected it will remain with them for a very long time; if not forever.

“Everyone involved in this charity song will appreciate whatever donations the public can make; let’s all help as much as we can. Let’s stand together.”

Two Cities is available for download for 99p via iTunes and other platforms.

Trevor is a fundraiser and ambassador for Macclesfield Town FC.