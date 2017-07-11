Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

High speed trains could be a step closer after the council pledged to push for services to Macclesfield.

It was announced in the Queen’s Speech this week that the bill for Phase Two of HS2, the section of track from Birmingham to Manchester, will be put before the next session of Parliament.

It’s anticipated the bill could be debated before the summer recess.

Cheshire East council put out a statement welcoming the announcement, as Phase Two includes a dedicated HS2 station at Crewe.

And as well as this, the council stated it ‘will also press for high-speed connections to serve Macclesfield’.

It comes after the Express reported at the end of last year that high speed trains could stop in Macclesfield.

Proposals in Department for Transport documents suggest one high speed train an hour could stop in Macclesfield.

The hybrid trains, compatible for regular and HS2 track, would travel from London and deviate on to the existing rail line at Handsacre Junction near Stafford to travel to Macclesfield.

Macclesfield councillors have welcomed moves to bring high speed services to the town.

Coun Liz Durham, councillor for Broken Cross and Upton, said: “I think anyone would like faster links to London.

“I would need to see the details but in principle it can only be good for Macclesfield.”

Gawsworth councillor Lesley Smetham said: “I’d want to see the plans but support anything to improve our rail services and get people onto public transport.”

Coun Nick Mannion, councillor for Macclesfield West and Ivy, said: “You only have to look at railway history and you can see that new railway lines can bring an economic boost to places.

“If we’re connected to HS2 it could be great for Macclesfield but the cost has to be affordable, to benefit everyone in Macclesfield.”

MP David Rutley said he will continue talks with the secretary of state for transport over the matter.

He said: “There are two things here. The secretary of state said places with direct London services should retain a comparable or better service so that’s important but also he asked HS2 to explore how high speed trains might serve Macclesfield through classic compatible trains.

“We need to protect the services we have and if we can improve on that with high speed trains I will press for that too.”