A couple who have donated thousands of toys to charity are calling on others to join them in their campaign.

Last year Glyn and Kathleen Rowley donated more than 1,500 toys to the Community Voluntary Service (CVS) Christmas Toy Appeal, which distributes presents to the borough’s disadvantaged children at Christmas.

Glyn, 46, said there is no better feeling than knowing that you have put a smile on a child’s face on Christmas Day, and is urging others to join the appeal and donate a toy.

He said: “Last year we donated 1,500 toys to the appeal. That’s 1,500 children who I know had a smile on their face on Christmas Day thanks to us.

“That’s a real buzz. You don’t even have to see the faces, but knowing that you done that is a great feeling.

“Last year CVS put some thank you letters on their website from some of the kids which was really great to read. It gives you a great feeling.”

He added: “I grew up in a tight background, I know families today who are struggling. This is for local kids, kids in our community. One small thing that we do when we are shopping can make a massive difference to a child’s life.”

Glyn, who lives on Hilton Close and who was last year dubbed ‘Macclesfield’s Kris Kringle’ for his generous donations, is again busy collecting and buying toys for the CVS Toy Appeal.

He said: “A lot of people have given me toys after seeing me in the Express last year. It’s about now that people start to clear out some of their old toys to make room for new ones, so we’ve had to do a lot of testing and playing to check they are all in working order!

“But we are doing really well, I’m really chuffed.”

The charity is appealing for gift donations for children aged up to 16 to be made before Tuesday, December 12.

They can be donated through Glyn, who can be contacted through facebook, or by dropping them off at MAC Multi Activity Centre, on Goodall Street, or COS Recruitment offices, at Maxonian House on Chestergate.

Staff at Elior UK, based on Catherine Street in Macclesfield, have once again pledged their support.

Businesses wishing to support the campaign should call Andrew on 01270 763 100 or email andrew.luisis@cvsce.org.uk. For more information go to www.cvsce.org.uk .