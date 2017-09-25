Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been submitted to build 150 new homes on farmland in Poynton.

Hourigan Connolly wants to develop 5.3 hectares at Sprink Farm on Dickins Lane. The site involves two similar sized fields divided by a fenced public footpath.

The outline scheme is for a mixture of two to five bedroom properties, including townhouses, detached homes and apartments, with 30 per cent affordable homes.

There would be 1.5 hectares of public open space and a children’s play area, with access from Dickens Lane. In its design and planning statement architects FPCR Environment and Design said: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a safe, high quality and attractive place for people to live.”

The site is earmarked for housing under Cheshire East Council’s Local Plan, and is one of three areas of Poynton in greenbelt earmarked for housing in the Local Plan.

Proposals have already been submitted for 121 new homes on land off Chester Road by developer Ainscough Strategic Land.

Persimmon Homes are expected to submit plans for 150 homes on land off Hazelbadge Road, following a public consultation in July.